Murder victim and possible suspect allegedly identified by Robinson Police

A suspect was reportedly taken into custody on unrelated charges in Wichita, Kansas.

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department has announced they have a possible identification for a murder victim discovered on April 5.

Police said the victim was discovered at the end of Heston Circle in early April of 2023. The Department has not yet released a name in the case, but say they are waiting on confirmation of a positive identification.

The Department also stated that a possible vehicle identification and person of interest in the case led them to contact the Wichita Kansas Police Department to be on lookout for the suspect.

According to the Department, the Wichita Police Department located the vehicle in question on April 8, 2023. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, officers were reportedly led on a high-speed chase where the suspect rammed multiple police units.

Robinson PD identified the suspect as Derek J. Daigneault, and said he has now been taken into custody and is a suspect in the Robinson murder case. They said Daigneault is currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita on unrelated charges.

Robinson Police said they have no information to suggest either the victim or suspect had ties to the Robinson area, and believe that the suspect was passing through Robinson when the body was taken to the location where it was found.

The Department stated they believe the case to be a isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community.

Robinson PD said they are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Marcos Police Department, the FBI and the Wichita Kansas Police Department to resolve the case. They thanked the other organizations for their help in the case.

The investigation is reportedly still active, according to Robinson PD, and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-662-0525.