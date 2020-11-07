San Antonio honors Vanessa Guillen with convoy, balloon release, and more

In addition to honoring Spc. Guillen, Military City, USA is honoring the 'many service members that have suffered from sexual assault/harassment.'

SAN ANTONIO — A week and a half after the remains of Spc. Vanessa Guillen were found about 20 to 30 minutes east of Fort Hood, San Antonians are honoring the 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier.

READ MORE: Fort Hood confirms remains found near Leon River were those of Vanessa Guillen

Guillen, who disappeared on April 22, was last seen in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Following the discovery of her remains and the naming of Pfc. Aaron Robinson (who killed himself the day after investigators found Guillen's remains, and Robinson's girlfriend, Cicily Aguilar, as suspects in the case, there were allegations that Guillen was sexually assaulted/harassed prior to her death.

Commander Col. Ralph Overland of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment has since been appointed a team to conduct an investigation into the allegations.

READ MORE: Fort Hood investigates claim Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed

Back in the Alamo City, commonly referred to as Military City USA (San Antonio is home to one of the largest concentrations of military bases in the country), residents are gathering to honor the young soldier, as well as service members that have suffered from sexual assault/harassment.

Convoy Demonstration

Saturday morning, a convoy demonstration for #IAmVanessaGuillen met at the Gustafson Stadium parking lot before taking off through the city and ending at Cafe Azteca, where a memorial was set up.

#IAmVanessaGuillen Convoy Event in San Antonio, TX by Melissa Garcia and 3 others on Saturday, July 11 2020 with 1K people interested and 898 people going. 17 posts in the discussion.

A description of the event reads in part:

Join us in honoring SPC Vanessa Guillen and the many service members that have suffered from sexual assault/harassment...Let's show the Guillen Family that we stand with them to mourn Vanessa and demand her justice.

A video of the convoy, which drew in nearly 1,000 participants, can be seen below:

Balloon Release

A balloon release is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Park (3103 Roselawn).

The description for that event reads in part:

Come out to Kennedy Park & join us as we say a prayer lead by Regina Flores & have a balloon release in honor of Vanessa Guillen!

Gathering

Also this evening, at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. a gathering will be held to honor Guillen. Additionally, event organizers stressed their concern that the military's care for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

The description for that event reads in part:

We are discouraging our young BIPOC from joining the military as history has shown our lives have never mattered to the military and never will...Help show solidity with the family and our young woman in the military that we support, believe, and will defend them by any means necessary.

Bike Ride

Another local event that will be occurring at 7 p.m. at the Pearl is an organized bike ride by cyclist club, the San Antonio Lady Riders, to honor Guillen.

Seven bike clubs are expected to join the Lady Riders as they bike from the Pearl to Blue Star Complex.

The description for that event reads in part:

We as cyclists also want to show the Guillen Family that we hurt as well in this difficult time. We will continue to keep her family in our payers.

Vanessa Guillen Podcast

Our new podcast goes in-depth on the disappearance and death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

You’ll hear interviews with family members, news reports as the case unfolded and reporter accounts of covering this story.

You can listen now by clicking the link on the homepage at KENS5.com, or searching for "True Crime Chronicles" on your favorite podcast platform.