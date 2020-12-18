Mother arrested in connection to 2019 toddler death

Temple police arrested the mother of a 2-year-old yesterday in connection to her child's death in Sept. 2019.

TEMPLE, Texas — A second person was arrested in connection to the 2019 death of a 2-year-old child.

Ashley McAlpine, the victim's mother, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation into the 2019 death led officials to determine that McAlpine, 28, witnessed Jadin Nunez physically abuse the child but did not seek medical attention, officials said. They said she also failed to report the incident until several hours later.

Temple police first responded to a medical emergency in the 800 block of South 11th Street on Sept. 22, 2019. Officers arrived to find a deceased toddler. Investigators conducted an investigation into the death and determined that Nunez, 25, "committed acts of violence" toward the child, they said.

Nunez was arrested Sept. 23, 2019 and charged with capital murder.

During an autopsy, it was found that the child's death was a homicide of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, 6 News previously reported.