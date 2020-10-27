Teen arrested, charged with murder in grandfather's death

76-year-old Leonard Barnes was found dead inside his Gatesville home. His grandson, 19-year-old Kaleb Barnes, has been arrested and charged.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to his grandfather's death. On Monday, October 26th, Gatesville Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Bridge Street. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the doorway to the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The man was identified as 76-year-old Leonard Carroll Barnes. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell. His body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Investigators with the Gatesville Police Department, along with the help of a Ranger from the Texas Department of Public Safety started processing the scene and talking with neighbors and witnesses to identify potential suspects.

They later arrested 19-year-old Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson Barnes of Gatesville. He has been charged with Murder, which is a 1st Degree Felony. Johnson Barnes is Leonard Barnes' grandson and reportedly lived at the home.

This is an active case and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Gatesville Police Department at (254) 865-2226. You can also reach out to the Centex Crime Stoppers at (254) 865-TIPS.