Bond set for two men in Harker Heights kidnapping case

Phillip Kwon and Matthew Dillard are reportedly in custody at the Bell County Jail on kidnapping charges.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men are in custody on kidnapping charges after an incident on Aug. 22, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

According to police, 66-year-old Phillip Kwon and 39-year-old Matthew Dillard of Harker Heights were arraigned on Aug. 23 for Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury in connection to an alleged kidnapping on Aug. 22.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, police said they met with a complainant around 4 a.m. who told police her roommate told her she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die.

Harker Heights PD said Patrol Officers and Detectives worked together with friends and family of the victim and determined that she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock, Texas.

With the help of the Round Rock Police Department, Harker Heights PD said they were able to locate the victim around 7:16 a.m. that same morning. The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated and possibly related to a previous relationship. They said there is no current threat to the community at this time.

Harker Heights PD thanked the Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff's Office, Bell County Communications Center, Round Rock Police Department, Austin Police Department and Georgetown Police Department for their assistance during the case.

Kwon and Dillard are reportedly in custody at the Bell County Jail. Kwon's bond is set at $1,000,000, and Dillard's is set at $200,000, said police.