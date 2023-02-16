Vehicle shot multiple times in Temple

Police said that witnesses reported a white car speeding away from the scene.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in which a vehicle was shot multiple times.

The department stated that officers responded to shots fired around 10:07 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 100 block of W. Victory Ave.

Police reported that they found a vehicle which had been shot multiple times on scene, and witness said that they had seen a white car speeding away.

No injuries have been reported so far, and no suspects have been identified.