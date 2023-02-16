Vehicle shot multiple times in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in which a vehicle was shot multiple times.
The department stated that officers responded to shots fired around 10:07 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the 100 block of W. Victory Ave.
Police reported that they found a vehicle which had been shot multiple times on scene, and witness said that they had seen a white car speeding away.
No injuries have been reported so far, and no suspects have been identified.
Police say the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.