Shooting victim in Killeen dies in hospital

The 18-year-old was shot four days before Christmas in the 500 block of Lisa Lane.

KILLEEN, Texas — One of the people shot Tuesday night in Killeen died in the hospital Friday afternoon, Killeen police said.

Arreon Hughes, 18, was pronounced dead a little before 1 p.m.

Hughes and another person were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 500 block of Lisa Lane. A third person in the vehicle was not shot. Police said the vehicle had crashed into a fence.

The second gunshot victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple where is condition was reportedly stable.

Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen going west on Atkinson Ave. It was described as a red SUV or cross-over type vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.