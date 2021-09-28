Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno enters transfer portal

Zeno saw limited action in Baylor’s first three wins this season after losing the competition for the starting job to Gerry Bohanon.

WACO, Texas — Baylor backup QB Jacob Zeno has entered the transfer portal.

A Baylor team spokesperson confirmed the move to 6 News on Tuesday morning. The San Antonio native saw limited action in Baylor’s first three wins this season after losing the competition for the starting job to Gerry Bohanon.

Zeno was crucial in the Bears’ comeback to force overtime in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma and played a significant portion of that season’s Sugar Bowl against Georgia.

Zeno had been listed second on the Bears’ two-deep depth chart this season.