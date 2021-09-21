Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer leaves Utah program

Charlie Brewer played three games for the Utes after transferring in December.

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah football program, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

BREAKING: Charlie Brewer has left the University of Utan football program.



Utes statement to @sltrib: "Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best."



Brewer transferred to played for the Utes at the end of the 2020 season. He started Utah’s first three games, going 48-of-79 passing for three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Most recently, in a 3OT loss to San Diego State, Brewer was benched after throwing for 104 yards on 14-of-26 passing with an interception.

In four seasons at Baylor, Brewer became the starting quarterback midway through his true freshman season in 2017, passing for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns while adding 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns rushing.

In 2019, Brewer led an efficient Baylor offense to a 11-3 record, making the Big 12 Conference Championship Game for the first time in program history and falling to Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.