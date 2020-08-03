AMES, Iowa — The No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears lost for the first time in Big 12 play Sunday afternoon to the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, IA.

Ashley Joens made the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help seal the 57-56 win, ending the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak.

The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) last lost a conference regular season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017.

Their only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament.

Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left.

Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer. Didi Richards committed the foul that put Joens at the line.

Despite the loss, Baylor easily won the regular season conference title by four games.

