Copperas Cove elementary school receives National Blue Ribbon honors

House Creek Elementary was one of fewer than 30 Texas public schools to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD's House Creek Elementary has been recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE) as one of fewer than 30 public schools across the state of Texas to be designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023.

House Creek is the first school in Copperas Cove ISD to receive the prestigious award.

According to the Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon School award "affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in striving for - and attaining - exemplary achievement".

Since being established in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given around 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools, said the USDE.

“These schools are a shining example of the great things happening in classrooms across Texas,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. "Each foster strong learning environments, employ loving, dedicated educators who focus on student outcomes, and facilitate programs and support that positively shape the leaders of tomorrow. I join Texans everywhere in saying congratulations on this incredible recognition.”

The USDE said National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized for their exemplary teaching and learning. Schools are recognized in one of two categories, based on criteria such as all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among the highest-performing schools in their state, according to the USDE, measured by state assessments and nationally normed tests, and Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among the highest-performing in the state at closing achievement gaps between student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. In 2023, 353 total schools received the honor across the United States.

For more on the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program in Texas, visit the TEA’s Blue Ribbon Schools webpage.