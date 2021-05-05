Waco-McLennan County health district COVID-19 vaccine clinic accepting walk-ins

Take a look at the Waco vaccination clinics offered in May.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated can show up to the health district's vaccination site at the Waco Convention Center during clinic operation hours.

Through May, the clinic is open during these times:

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The health district is offering the Moderna vaccine during weekday clinics and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine during Saturday clinics. According to the health district, its vaccine waitlist has virtually disappeared, meaning anyone who registers online can likely get an appointment for that same day.