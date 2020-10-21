$12.4 million Waco Suspension Bridge renovation project begins

Construction on the bridge begins Wednesday and the project is expected to take up to two years.

WACO, Texas — The historic Waco Suspension Bridge will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Wednesday.

The closure is part of a $12.4 million renovation project renovation project, according to Jonathan Cook, the city's parks and recreation director.

"It's really an iconic project for us here in Waco," Cook said, "and something that goes back almost a decade as far as the planning process and what it's going to tell."

The 150-year-old landmark will undergo a major renovation to preserve the bridge, which includes the steel cables, decking, railing and painting.

"This bridge is more than a park. It really is the heart and soul of our city and if you go back 150 years when it was first built and used with the Chisholm Trail, cattle crossings, and even to this day with weddings, people just strolling with their families, picnicking, and walking, and it's also a big part of the major events we have here," Cook said.

For about 18 to 24 months, residents and tourists will notice perimeter fencing, areas of the river walk will be closed, and detours will be added. As well as an impact to traffic lanes on both sides.

"We want everyone to be patient and to know in the long run that it's gonna be something that your kids and their kids will be able to enjoy," Cook said.

