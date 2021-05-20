$3 Million Waco Regional Airport renovation to modernize terminal this year

Joel Martinez, the director of aviation at the airport said the goal is to give it a modern look so it can be a memorable experience for travelers.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Regional Airport terminal is getting a $3 million renovation later this year. The project proposal was presented to city council this week.

Martinez said they set aside $2.5 million from the CARES Act to pay for the project and the rest will be paid for by airport cash reserves and external sponsorships.

"When passengers come to Waco for the first time they're not going to step off and walk into a terminal that looks like 1999, they're going to step into a very modern, very warm and receptive welcoming facility," Martinez said.

Structurally the terminal will remain the same. They will renovate the restrooms, the floor will be monochromatic, and they will add art and cultural pieces as well as a children's interaction area.

"As families are waiting to pick up loved ones or drop off loved ones it'll give children or young people an opportunity to interact and engage with the aerospace industry in different formats," Martinez said.

The renovation comes at a time when travel is beginning to pick up after a sharp decline in 2020.

"For the month of April, which is a critical example in 2019 we had about 5,100 passengers, in 2020 we had 240," Martinez said.

This year it went back up to about 4,100 passengers in April.

"Travelers are looking to get back into their normal routines, vacations are becoming important and so we hope that the terminal building will be received very well," Martinez said.