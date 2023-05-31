41-year-old woman dies following roll-over crash in Killeen

According to police, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that 41-year-old Amanda Elizabeth Love died following a roll-over car accident on Tuesday, May 30.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop to the report of single-car crash at about 10:14 a.m.

Police say officers located Love lying on the shoulder of the road at the scene. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White where she later died, according to police.

According to police, Love was traveling westbound at high speed in a Lexus NX 350 when she lost control, went off the road and began rolling the car.

Police say Love was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, causing her to be ejected from the car.

There is currently no other information available at this time.