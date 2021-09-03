Parts of SB I-35 in Waco to close Tuesday night due to construction

Those who plan to drive in this direction Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will need to note temporary lane changes.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced plans to shift I-35 southbound lane traffic in Waco to the newly completed lanes south of BUS 77 Tuesday night.

Those who plan to drive in this direction Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will need to note the following temporary lane closures and changes:

The alternating lanes on the southbound lanes from Forrest Street to 12th Street, as well as the southbound exit for 17th Street (exit 334) will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

All I-35 southbound lanes from US 84 or Waco Drive to BUS 77 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Use exit 338A at Waco Drive and re-enter the interstate south of BUS 77.

East and westbound BUS 77 and US 84 or Waco Drive will be closed where they cross under I-35. Eastbound BUS 77 will also be closed at Waco Drive.

All northbound lanes in short segments starting at 12th Street and moving north to BUS 77 will be closed to adjust barriers before traffic is fully shifted. All southbound traffic south of BUS 77 is expected to be shifted to the newly reconstructed lanes by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The permanent southbound exits for MLK Boulevard (exit 335B) and for University Parks Drive, including Fourth and Fifth Streets downtown (Exit 335A), will open once southbound traffic is shifted.

Ramps will be consolidated, exit numbers will be changed and roadways will be serviced as part of the project improvements.

In the upcoming weeks, TxDOT plans to shift northbound I-35 lane traffic south of BUS 77 to the newly reconstructed lanes.