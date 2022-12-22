Bell County Commissioners to file suit over Killeen ordinance that decriminalizes marijuana possession

Bell County Commissioners said Proposition A is a violation of state law and cannot be enforced.

KILLEEN, Texas — Bell County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to file suit against the City of Killeen to overturn Proposition A. The ordinance decriminalizes low-level possession of marijuana within the city limits.

Commissioners said the ordinance violates state law.

Killeen voters overwhelmingly voted to pass Proposition A with nearly 70% percent voting yes on the ordinance in the Nov. 8 election.

The Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A on Dec. 6. It removed Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would have stopped Killeen Police from conducting a search and seizure based on marijuana odor as probable cause.

Harker Heights voters also approved a Proposition A ordinance on Nov. 8. However, the city council repealed the ordinance in a vote on Nov. 23.

Julie Oliver, the founder of Ground Game Texas, led the effort to get Proposition A on the ballot in Killeen and Harker Heights.

Oliver has argued both councils were disregarding the vote of its citizens. She started a petition for a referendum on Proposition A.

A total of 626 people signed the petition, but a total of 440 signatures were accepted. It was then filed with the City Secretary's office on Dec. 12.