Bell County Commissioners to file suit over Killeen ordinance that decriminalizes marijuana possession

KILLEEN, Texas — Bell County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to file suit against the City of Killeen to overturn Proposition A. The ordinance decriminalizes low-level possession of marijuana within the city limits.
Commissioners said the ordinance violates state law.
Killeen voters overwhelmingly voted to pass Proposition A with nearly 70% percent voting yes on the ordinance in the Nov. 8 election.
The Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A on Dec. 6. It removed Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would have stopped Killeen Police from conducting a search and seizure based on marijuana odor as probable cause.
Harker Heights voters also approved a Proposition A ordinance on Nov. 8. However, the city council repealed the ordinance in a vote on Nov. 23.
Julie Oliver, the founder of Ground Game Texas, led the effort to get Proposition A on the ballot in Killeen and Harker Heights.
Oliver has argued both councils were disregarding the vote of its citizens. She started a petition for a referendum on Proposition A.
A total of 626 people signed the petition, but a total of 440 signatures were accepted. It was then filed with the City Secretary's office on Dec. 12.
The City of Harker Heights announced Thursday that its city council will review the petition on Jan. 10, 2023.