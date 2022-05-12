City council 'had no choice but to repeal' Proposition A, Harker Heights city manager writes in open letter

City Manager David Mitchell stresses that the ordinance to decriminalize low-level pot possession violates state law and it's up to the Texas Legislature to decide.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The City Manager of Harker Heights wrote an open letter to the public Tuesday where he explained how city council "had no choice but to repeal" Proposition A, an ordinance that would've decriminalized low-levels of marijuana possession.

In the letter, David Mitchell says the leading reason for their decision: It's not up to city councilmembers to govern marijuana possession, but instead, the Texas Legislature.

"The City Council and staff understand that marijuana laws have been a hot topic across the nation stirring emotion among those on both sides of the issue," he wrote. "Laws relating to marijuana possession and the enforcement of State laws are made by the Texas Legislature... The Texas Legislature also sets the laws requiring police officers to enforce the law," Mitchell added.

During the Nov. 8 election, 64% of voters passed Proposition A in Harker Heights, which would've required Harker Heights officers to issue tickets instead of arrests for less than 4 ounces of marijuana possession.

However, on Nov. 22, city councilmembers repealed Prop A with a 4-1 vote, which left many voters feeling like their voice doesn't matter.

Many advocates, including Ground Game of Texas, the organization that helped put the ordinance on the ballot, argue city council needs to follow the will of the voters.

"They are there to represent the people...," said Ground Game founder Julie Oliver. "They have spoken very clearly they support Prop A and they did it overwhelmingly. I can tell you on this issue, voters are paying attention."

However, Mitchell says due to state law, "the council had no choice but to repeal the ordinance as it was inconsistent with state law."

"A city ordinance cannot override State law," he wrote. "Texas Local Government Code 370.003 says 'the governing body of a municipality... may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not full enforce laws relating to drugs."

Proponents of the ordinance argue Proposition A also hinders a police officer from doing their job and that they may be disciplined for doing so.

"Within this ordinance, it requires that all officers actually be disciplined if they act in accordance with their obligation of state law, and that violates this ordinance. I know of no authority, even anywhere that allows a city to punish a police officer for following state law," Harker Heights City Attorney Charles Olsen told 6 News in a previous story.

Mitchell wrote that even if the ordinance wasn't repealed, marijuana laws would still be enforced in Harker Heights by county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

"For those with interest in changing laws relating to marijuana, the Texas Legislature is the appropriate forum to seek those changes," he wrote. "... The City of Harker Heights has no authority to enact an ordinance contrary to state law."