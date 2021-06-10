Bell County Public Health District launches new COVID-19 website

The new website allows visitors to see daily virus numbers and trends over time, along with hospitalization and demographic data over time.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District announced it has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard, which will allow users to see day-to-day virus numbers and trends over time.

On the homepage, an overall summary will be provided showing active, recovered and new cases for Bell County. On the homepage, users will also find the current death rate, incidence rate, vaccine rate and COVID-19 threat level.

On the left side of the dashboard, navigation buttons allow visitors to see trend data, demographics, data by location within Bell County, hospitalization rates and additional information, including resources and website links.

Hospitalization data is from the Texas Department of State Health Services and shows hospitalization data from the region, including hospitalizations over time.

An additional page gives users links to general information about the virus, where to get vaccinated, testing sites and where to access data used in the dashboard as well as data definitions. Some areas of data will be different from what is on the current dashboard due to how data is reported and populated with the new layout and graphs.

A sign-up link is in the works and will be added in the next couple of weeks to the dashboard so the community can get an email update each time the dashboard updates daily during the work week.