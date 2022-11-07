Woodway becomes 5th Central Texas town to impose water schedule

Woodway joins Waco, Belton, Hewitt, and Nolanville as the fifth Central Texas town to start a water schedule

Woodway is now the fifth Central Texas town to impose a water schedule after Waco, Belton, Hewitt and Nolanville.

Woodway is starting mandatory water restrictions for residents on Friday. The schedule was made in an effort to cut back water use by 25%.

Residents will be allowed to have three watering days each week.

Odd number addresses may water Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Even number addresses may water Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The restriction includes washing unnecessary items like cars, bikes, boats, trailers, and airplanes.

You also cannot fill or refill any indoor or outdoor swimming pools. Any violations could lead up to a $500 fine per day.

For more information, contact Woodway City Hall at 254-772-4480.