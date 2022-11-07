Nolanville joins Waco, Belton, and Hewitt; imposes water schedule for residents

Nolanville is the fourth Central Texas town to carry out a water schedule for residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note -- The above video is from another related story.

Nolanville joins Waco, Belton, and Hewitt as the fourth Central Texas town to impose a water schedule for their residents.

They are implementing a schedule to help the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District balance demands and avoid loss in water pressure.

The new schedule allows two water days each week based on the last digit of your physical address.

Even house numbers will water on Sundays and Thursdays.

Odd house numbers will water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Residents can only water between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information, contact the Bell County WCID at 254-698-6885.