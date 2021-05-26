Cameron Park Zoo offers free admission for active duty military, veterans on Memorial Day

All active duty military and veterans will be admitted for free on Monday, May 31 with appropriate ID, the zoo says.

Active duty members of the military and veterans can visit the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco for free this Memorial Day, the zoo announced May 26.

All active duty military and veterans will be admitted for free on Monday, May 31 with appropriate ID. The zoo said military admission rates will be available for their families.

"The staff of Cameron Park Zoo wishes to thank the military for their service," the release said.

The zoo will be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission fees are as follows: