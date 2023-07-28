City of Kempner, Lampasas offering water to residents during outage

As both cities are without water during a water line repair, the cities are helping to provide for residents with water fill stations.

Example video title will go here for this video

KEMPNER, Texas — The cities of Kempner and Lampasas are providing water to residents as both cities' water supply is shut off for repairs.

The Kempner Water Supply Corporation reportedly isolated a damaged water line in Kempner, and in order to repair it, the water supply to both Kempner and Lampasas had to be shut off on Friday, July 28. The outage is reportedly expected to last 24-48 hours.

For residents in Kempner, a water trailer is parked at the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department. Residents are encouraged to bring containers to fill. Bottled water will also be provided for drinking water.

For those in Lampasas, the City said they will set up a water station beginning Saturday, July 29. The station is located on the 800 block of 4th Street, and will provide a non-potable fill station where residents can fill containers as well as bottled water to drink. Residents are asked to access the water station from Elm Street and exit on 4th Street. Barricades will be in place to guide drivers through the area.

The City of Lampasas said the water station will be operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29.

For more information about the outage, visit this link.