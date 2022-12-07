Conserve your water : New water restrictions for many Central Texans

The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation imposing Stage one of their drought contingency plan.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Turn off your hoses! The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation has announced new water restrictions for all its customers.

According to the water supply company, they have seen extreme water usage in the past few weeks. The company said its systems are no longer able to meet demand needs.

Starting on Wednesday, the company will begin enforcing stage one of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. The plan is in accordance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Stage one of the plan bans any outside water usage from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for animal needs, according to the city.

Violators of the restrictions could face extra charges on their accounts or even a termination of service. The order will go into full effect no later than August 30, 2022.

If you feel as though you should be exempt from these restrictions, you can mail a request to the company's office at P.O. Box 150, Cameron, TX 76520.