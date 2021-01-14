COVID-19 vaccine in underserved communities in McLennan County

The Covid-19 vaccine is now available, but one concerns is how to reach undeserved communities where people may not have access to technology or transportation.

WACO, Texas — The Covid-19 vaccine is in high demand and in short supply. McLennan County is one of 28 providers in the state of Texas to have a free vaccine hub for those who are eligible under Phase 1A and 1B. However, one of the concerns is how to reach the undeserved communities where people may not have access.

"There are communication efforts and plans in place to better reach our entire community, including those who might not have internet, transportation, or health care access," Waco City Mayor Dillon Meek said during a press conference Wednesday.

Kelly Craine with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department said a mobile clinic is a possibility, if they can practice safe social distancing.

"We have to work through that issue about how we would do a mobile clinic, what locations we would go to," Craine said, "you know we have a large county and we want to make sure that everyone has access."

She said they want to use all areas of the community and may have to work with non-profits to help get people registered and to their sites.

For residents without access to technology the health department has recently activated a public hotline where people can get the latest updates on Covid-19 in English and in Spanish by calling 254-750-5606.

Councilman Hector Sabido is heavily involved in getting information regarding Covid-19 to the Hispanic community, who has been disproportionately impacted by the virus. He said a mobile vaccine unit would be ideal to ensure no one is left behind.

"We want to make sure that everyone regardless of ethnic background, regardless of income, regardless of transportation or access to technology, that people will have access to the vaccine," Sabido said.

Health officials and leaders are all hopeful that the vaccine distribution is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

For more information in Covid-19 testing sites, vaccine availability and appointments, and other information in McLennan County visit CovidWaco.com or click here.