Demanding Justice: Congresswomen to hold press conference to put an end to sexual assault and harassment in U.S. military

Sylvia Garcia will also be joined by female veterans beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Credit: KCEN

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the country continues to protest and rally for justice in the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood, the nation's Capitol is pushing for change and answers at the highest level.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26), and Congresswoman Jackie Speier (CA-14) will hold a press conference with women veteran advocates to discuss the importance of ending sexual harassment and assault in the U.S. military and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The press conference, which will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, will also include three military veterans, Melissa Bryant, Lucy Del Gaudio and Lindsay Church and will be held at the House Triangle at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

6 News will broadcast the press conference on all of it's social media platform.

