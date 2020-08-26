Fatal crash | Police respond to motorcycle-involved crash in Waco

The motorcyclist a 32-year-old man and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to the Waco Police Department.

WACO, Texas — A fatal crash took place at the intersection of China Sring Road and Parker Springs in Waco Tuesday afternoon, according to Waco Public Information Officer Garen Bynum.

The Waco Police Department received a call at around 5 p.m. about a car crash that involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist a 32-year-old man and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to Bynum.

Officers are currently investigating the crash, but there is no belief that there will be any charges.

This investigation is ongoing.