Inmate at Coryell County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — An inmate at the Coryell County Jail tested positive for COVID-19. This inmate was booked into the jail on July 30. Jail officials were notified of the inmate’s positive status on Tuesday.

According to Chief Deputy Rob Atkins, the inmate cannot be identified because of protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“The crews have been cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the jail, from floor to ceiling, multiple times each day since the beginning of the outbreak,” Sheriff Scott Williams said.

According to Atkins, jail staff have continued to screen inmates for COIVD-19 as well.

“Everyone, including employees, goes through a COVID screening upon entry,” Atkins said. These screenings include temperature checks and a questionnaire.

This inmate is the first known-positive case in the CCSO jail.

“Every inmate and employee in the jail is now being tested for COVID-19,” Atkins said.

A team from Coryell Health was dispatched to the jail to complete all of the testings. CCSO is waiting for the results of all those tests.

Any subsequent positive cases from the jail or CCSO will be reported to the extent allowed under HIPAA protections, Atkins said.