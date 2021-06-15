City of Killeen looking for more money for road repairs, says $100 million needed to fix all roads

Right now more than 30 roads are being repaired.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen may add more road repairs as they continue to discuss a $100 million bond.

This comes after the city approved a $5.8 million bid to fix roads impacted by the February winter storm. That project should be finished in a month. But some city council members believe they need more.

Jeff Reynolds, the executive director of public works for Killeen, explained how they will go about getting it done.

"We’re looking at possibly going out and getting bonds to fix the roads, it wouldn’t be a complete $100 million bond most likely at one time, but that’s how much it’s going to cost to fix all the roads," he said. "You’re talking about rebuilding certain roads and actually going in and providing a proper level of maintenance to other roads that need to be corrected."

He said that residents are constantly asking when roads will be repaired. He said that new repairs would attract new businesses and residents.

"I think that if you’ve got roads that people can traverse to get to one side of the city to the other easily, it’s always going to be attractive to businesses as well as people moving in for residential purposes.”