Killeen mother and baby recovering after escaping from apartment fire

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen woman and her baby are recovering after they jumped out of the window of her second story apartment that went up in flames early Monday morning.

According to family, Kayla Bejarano dropped her almost 1-year-old son, Yasir Pickett, to the ground from her second story window and not to a bystander, as was initially reported by the Killeen Fire Department.

"It's very frightening to think about something like that but I'm glad that she did what she had to do to get her and the baby out," Patricia Butler said, the baby's grandmother.

Butler said her daughter dropped the baby out of the window and then jumped out herself. Then a neighbor picked up the baby and carried him away from danger.

"She dropped the baby down. There was no one down there because they couldn't get in the gate. The gate was locked and she then she jumped out and broke her ankle," Butler said.

Baby Yasir who's almost one year old suffered no injuries according to Butler.

"I think he had a guardian angel on his shoulder," the grandmother said.

The mother is in a burn unit in Dallas after suffering second degree burns. The baby is also in the hospital doing well.

"She has burns because she was protecting the baby, but she had to do that to get out of the burning building," Butler said.

Although the baby is doing well Bejarano still has a long road to recovery. Butler says she's thankful beyond words that her loved ones made it out alive.