KISD launches transportation app that allows parents to track school buses in real time

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD launched a transportation app so parents can keep track of their kids' bus ride.

Edward Thomas, the district's director of transportation said parents have the ability to see their student's bus location in real time by downloading the app onto their smartphones.

"It's just another capability to keep them involved," Thomas said.

Parents can customize the zones and turn on push notifications so they can see where the bus is coming from, where it's headed, where it stops, and they can get information on traffic delays.

"A student wants to know if it's raining, is the bus on time or am I gonna have to be out there wet for a little while? Well you're gonna get a push notification depending on how big they made their radius to say hey the bus is in your neighborhood, so now it's time to head out to the bus stop," Thomas said.

The mobile app is called EDULOG Parent Portal Lite. Each campus has a registration code and once the app is installed, you can even change the language from English to Spanish.

"I'm using it, and my student, she knows what time her bus makes it into her neighborhood." Thomas said, "so she knows that if she's watching that cartoon, she knows her wrap up time."

Thomas wants to encourage all parents to download the mobile app, not only to keep track of your student but to ensure they don't miss the bus.

This week, KISD campuses will be sending out registration codes to parents.