Magnolia Silobration is back this year!

The sixth annual three-day event is set to return in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event's cancellation in 2020.

Silobration is scheduled for Oct. 28-30, 2021 with evening concert tickets going on presale Aug. 4 and on general sale Aug. 5.

The event will feature daytime music, a vendor fair, evening concerts and more. Details remain limited at this time as the event was just announced, but stay in the know by following Magnolia on social media and keeping an eye on their events blog.