WACO, Texas — Editor’s note: The video in this story is from Jan. 8 when Matt Rhule was introduced at head coach of the Carolina Panthers

The former head coach of the Baylor Bears football team has put his Woodway home on the market.

For a cool $2.5 million, the massive 8, 150 square-foot Texas mansion on a sprawling 5.54 acres in Badger Ranch could be yours!

According to realtor.com, the home features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, mirrored fireplaces, custom cabinetry, a theater room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, an elevator and all the bells and whistles.

RELATED: Carolina Panthers finalizing deal to hire Baylor head coach Matt Rhule

RELATED: Matt Rhule confirms move from Baylor to the Carolina Panthers

Outside, there is more than 3, 000 square feet of covered exterior space, a sprawling in-ground pool, and a basketball court. A newly added pool house was designed by Magnolia Design + Construction.

Get ready to drool and dream when you look at the amazing pictures of the Waco-area masterpiece.

RELATED: Fans and players react to Rhule's move to Carolina

The house was placed on the market after Rhule accepted the head coaching job for the Carolina Panthers in January. The 44-year-old has experience in the NFL as an assistant coach with the New York Giants in 2012 when he coached the offensive line.

Rhule was offered a seven-year contract worth up to $70 million.

He became the fifth head coach in Panthers history. He spent the last three seasons at Baylor after serving as head coach at Temple University.

More to explore on KCENTV.com:

RELATED: 'We love Waco:' Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal Mag-nificent plans for the city's future

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines to open hotel in Downtown Waco

RELATED: Retail, hotel, entertainment complex coming to Waco

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines buy Cottonland Castle in Waco