Murder investigation launched after shooting outside Waco bar

WACO, Texas — A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting outside of Mr. Magoos bar in Waco, early Friday morning, according to Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum.
Bynum did not release information on any possible suspects.
In a press release, Bynum said the victim was a Hispanic man, but did not release his identity.
Waco police received a call about shots being fired at the bar on 4601 Hodde Drive at about 1:50 a.m. When police arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot, according to the press release.
The department learned from a phone call that a gunshot victim had arrived a a local hospital, but the victim died before officers got there.
If you have any information about the shooting call:
- Waco Police Department: (254) 750-7500
- Waco Crime Stoppers: (254) 753-4357