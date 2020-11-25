2 Waco police officers injured in separate crashes

One crash happened before noon on 2400 Corporation and Crosslake Parkway. A second officer was involved in an accident while responding to the first crash.

WACO, Texas — An officer-involved accident sent a police officer to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco late Wednesday morning.

Another officer, responding to the crash near the hospital, was involved in a separate accident on 18th Street and Clay, police said.

The first accident involved an off-duty officer who was conducting a funeral escort on a Waco PD motorcycle. The officer was traveling southbound on Corporation Parkway while another vehicle was crossing over on Crosslake Parkway. The two collided in the intersection.

There was one occupant in each car involved, police say. Both were taken to Hillcrest. Police say the intersection will be shut down as officers remain on scene. They did not indicate when the intersection would reopen.

The second accident happened on 18th Street and Clay as another officer responded to the crash near the hospital. Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for the police department said the scene on 18th and Clay would clear up fairly soon.

The Waco Fire Department said they were conducting a vehicle rescue on the scene with one person pinned.

