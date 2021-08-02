Person critically injured after being hit by car while helping with crash, DPS says

The person was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in critical condition after being hit near Hewitt, officials report.

HEWITT, Texas — A person who stopped to help with a car crash was critically injured after being hit by a car passing by the night of Feb. 6, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the crash on FM 2837 and Chapel Road, west of Hewitt just before 8 p.m. A Jeep crashed into a Chevrolet Sonic that failed to yield right of way to the Jeep, according to the DPS.

A person stopped to help those involved. While helping the occupants of Jeep, the person was hit by a Buick car that crashed into them and the Jeep, per DPS.

The person was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in critical condition, officials say. The occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for a possible injury, they added.