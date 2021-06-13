Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on SH 195 in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Killeen.
Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Cullen McKay Beeson.
Officers were sent to a major crash on State Highway 195 near the City of Killeen Transfer Station in regards to the accident shortly before 4:45 p.m. on June 12, police said. Responding officers found Beeson lying on the road, per the department.
An investigation found that Beeson was traveling northbound on the inside lane of SH 195. A white Chevrolet pickup was stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to cross the intersection when both the motorcycle and the truck collided, police said.
Beeson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officials ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash and didn't speak with officers at the scene call the Killeen Police Traffic Section at 254-501-8800.