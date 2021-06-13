Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on SH 195 in Killeen

The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Killeen.

Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Cullen McKay Beeson.

Officers were sent to a major crash on State Highway 195 near the City of Killeen Transfer Station in regards to the accident shortly before 4:45 p.m. on June 12, police said. Responding officers found Beeson lying on the road, per the department.

An investigation found that Beeson was traveling northbound on the inside lane of SH 195. A white Chevrolet pickup was stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to cross the intersection when both the motorcycle and the truck collided, police said.

Beeson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.