Police warn public about thieves who use online obituaries to break into homes while away at funerals

You may not hear about it too often, but burglars are targeting the homes of deceased people and their grieving families.

WOODWAY, Texas — It is a shameless crime but a growing trend, using online obituaries to break into peoples' homes while they are away at a funeral.

"We see this occasionally when a family is at funeral or events and they announce on social media they are away on vacation. Sometimes we have offenses like burglaries occur when the suspect knows the person is not going to be at the house," Woodway Assistant Police Chief Larry Adams said.

6 News reported Thursday the story about the family of J.D. Newsome. His family attended his funeral Tuesday but when they returned, they found someone had broken in and stolen his belongings.

"We were gone to the funeral and the obituary was public, it was posted everywhere," Newsome’s daughter Tina Patterson said.

Adams has encouraged people to try to avoid posting obituaries everywhere online. He said if you can, just send the date and time to friends and family only.

"Understanding that sometimes you have to put that information in the obituary, we recommend you have a neighbor keep an eye on your home while you are away. You can also contact your local police department and have a security check placed on your house,” Adams said.

If you know anything about these crimes contact Woodway Police at 254-772-4470.