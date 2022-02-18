Temple ISD votes to add $164.8 million bond to ballot after failed vote last year

The proposal will address student population growth, safety and security, aging facilities and student programs

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District voted unanimously for a $164.8 million bond ballot to be included in the May 7 election. After last year's failed bond ballot, the district has come back with another proposal.

The bond package includes the following, according to the district:

Construction of a new elementary campus (Fine Arts Academy) in the southeast quadrant

Expansion of instructional space at three campuses - Scott Elementary, Bonham Middle School and Temple High School

Eliminating remaining portables at seven campuses

Addition of security vestibules at three remaining campuses - Hector P. Garcia, Kennedy-Powell, and Raye-Allen

Construction of a new auxiliary services building

Could reduce the overall cost of the previous package by more than $20 million

Eliminated Proposition B which would have provided improvements to Wildcat stadium.

Temple ISD taxpayers will see a $1.48 per month increase in property taxes in May, according to Temple ISD.

If you are 65 years of age and older, you're in luck as you won't be impacted if you have filed for and received a homestead exemption with the state of Texas, the district states.

As mentioned before, last year's ballot didn't get as much praise.

A bond to improve facilities at every Temple Independent School District failed last November, according to the Bell County Elections Board.

The official count was 1,965 votes for the bond and 1,967 against the bond, according to officials.

This year the district is hoping for a different outcome.