Seton Medical Center Harker Heights receives national distinction

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (SMCHH) received an national distinction for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for Fall 2021, according to hospital officials.

SMCHH received an 'A' grade for the ninth time in four years, which is earned for protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections, according to SMCHH officials.

“Central to the clinical excellence we provide our community are the high standards for patient safety upheld by our medical staff and associates,” shared Patrick Swindle, SMCHH Chief Executive Officer. “This prestigious award highlights our team’s dedication to our mission—to provide exceptional healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

SMCHH is one of 78 hospitals in Texas to be awarded an ‘A’ safety grade for the Fall.

According to officials, the Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to over 2,900 general hospitals across the country.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade’s results are free to the public.

“This past year our community has seen extraordinary healthcare challenges, but we continue in our commitment to prioritize patients and their safety,” said Mandy Shaiffer, RN, BSN, SMCHH Chief Nursing Officer. “An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is an elite designation, and we are proud to be recognized for providing that level of care.”