Identity released of teenager shot and killed in Waco

The victim was shot and killed in the middle of the day in a Waco neighborhood.

WACO, Texas — The 16-year-old shot and killed in Waco Tuesday was identified as Justin Sharp, Waco police announced in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they were still searching for the suspect but they believe it was an isolated incident.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Brookview Dr. a little after 1 p.m. Sharp died at the hospital.

“This is a cowardly act of gun violence resulting in the tragic loss of yet another teenager in our community," said Police Chief Sheryl Victorian. "Our officers will work tirelessly to identify those involved in his death. If you have any information regarding this murder, do the right thing and contact the Waco Police Department to help identify those involved. Our sincerest condolences to the family of this young man.”

One neighbor says she heard at least seven or eight gunshots and called 911 right after.

"I looked out my door, and I saw the boy laying down in the grass. He had his head up, he was gasping for air. I asked him, 'baby, are you ok' and his head dropped," Jessica Hicks said.