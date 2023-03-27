Man charged with murders of mother, stepfather in Waco

The 25-year-old suspect was charged with Capital Murder.

Waco police arrested a man Sunday night in connection to the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, was charged with Capital Murder. Police said he killed his mother Felipa Martinez, 59, and stepfather Antonio Martinez, 70 at a home in the 2100 block of Clay Ave.

Police said they arrived at the home around 7:15 p.m. to find the woman unconscious and covered in blood. Officers tried to save her but she later died at the hospital. They said the man died at the scene.

Maltos-Saucedo was arrested at the scene.