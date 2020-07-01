BELTON, Texas —

A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the roadway in front of a Belton home.

The Belton Police Department investigated a shooting that happened near the 500 block of East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at around 4:30 a.m., according to the City of Belton Communications Manager Candice Griffin. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital where he is being treated and is in stable condition.

The suspects have been identified and the case is being screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Formal charges are pending.

