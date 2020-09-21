Temple PD announces officer promotions, new deputy chief

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds appointed McNeill Fairey as the new deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds appointed McNeill Fairey as the new deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. This appointment comes along with several other recent officer promotions, according to the Temple PD.

Fairey will fill the vacancy after former Deputy Chief Jim Tobin retired after 34 years of service to the department.

Fairey began his Temple PD career in 2002. He has served as a patrol officer and a member of the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit, the Traffic Unit and SWAT team. He was promoted to Corporal in 2012 and Sergeant in 2017, where he served as supervisor of the Special Investigations Unit. Fairey was promoted to Lieutenant in July of this year prior to his appointment as Deputy Chief, according to the Temple PD.

"Deputy Chief Fairey has an accomplished law enforcement career and has served this department and community well over the past 18 years," Reynolds said. "His experience and leadership make him well qualified to serve in this capacity."

Reynolds promoted several other officers in recent weeks. Those include:

Lieutenant Robert Mallett

Sergeant Joseph Dimento

Sergeant Amanda Locklear

Sergeant Keith Mueller

Sergeant Daniel Vela

Corporal Jeremy Gooch

Corporal Jessica Johnson

Corporal Christine Marrero

Corporal Bradley Perrin

Corporal Matthew Wittman

Due to social distancing regulations, promotional ceremonies were conducted individually in front of limited family and friends, according to the Temple PD.

"Promotion is not about title, rank or position. It's about the action of serving others before yourself," Reynolds said. "Each of these officers has demonstrated selfless service, and I am excited to see how they will continue to serve this community."