The victim was hit while riding his motorcycle at West Adams Ave. and Woodridge Blvd.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle.

Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24.

Police said Johnson died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.