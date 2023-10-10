Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death of woman in Killeen

Killeen Police said a 54-year-old woman was placed into a cell at the Killeen Police Department Jail and was later found unresponsive.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a woman in the custody of the Killeen Police Department, according to a release by the department.

Killeen PD said a 54-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, Oct. 9. Police said the woman was taken to the Killeen Police Department Jail and placed in a cell.

Killeen PD said when officers and jail staff went to check on the woman, they noticed she was unresponsive.

According to the department, officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the woman until paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to Advent Health by paramedics, where she was declared dead by medical staff, said Killeen PD.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly leading the investigation into the death.

The department said any inquiries about the investigation should be directed to Sgt. Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Killeen PD said the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.