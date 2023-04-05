Texas bill would remove 4-day school week many districts implemented

State Sen. Donna Campbell's reasoning behind the bill is that a shorter week can have negative impacts on both students and families.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate is proposing a bill that would get rid of four-day schools weeks some Central Texas school districts implemented.

Senate Bill 2368 proposed by State Sen. Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels) would revoke the four-day week and mandate five-day weeks.

Campbell says her reasoning behind the bill is that a shorter week can have negative impacts on both students and families, as families have to find child care during the one-day off.

She also says "students cannot afford to lose any more precious hours of instructional time" following reading and math score gaps that were created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-day school weeks recently became popular among smaller and rural school districts across Texas, according to the Texas Tribune. Academy ISD's Superintendent Billy Harlan told 6 News in January that four-day weeks helps smaller districts like Academy ISD compete with Texas school districts offering a bigger starting salary for teachers.

Harlan also said a shorter school week could also help with the teacher shortage seen across Texas, as well as the nation.

Locally, Academy ISD, Rockdale ISD and China Spring ISD approved a four-day school for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

If SB 2368 passes, schools would have to:

Have 175 minimum instructional days during the year

Include time for instruction, intermissions and recesses for students in a minimum of 75,600 minutes