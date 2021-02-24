Vaccine appointments now available at Bell County hospitals

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the Bell County Public Health District is now working with local hospitals to resume vaccine distribution. Locals should be able to start calling or going online to make appointments with those hospitals right away.

At the same time, the usual two Bell County sites will not be running as normal. The Killeen Community Center won't resume vaccination efforts until next week. The Sammons Community Center is closed indefinitely due to damage from last week's winter storm. Blackburn said Bell County would be looking into proving mobile vaccination sites in the future.