Vaccine appointments now available at Bell County hospitals

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the Bell County Public Health District is now working with local hospitals to resume vaccine distribution. Locals should be able to start calling or going online to make appointments with those hospitals right away.
At the same time, the usual two Bell County sites will not be running as normal. The Killeen Community Center won't resume vaccination efforts until next week. The Sammons Community Center is closed indefinitely due to damage from last week's winter storm. Blackburn said Bell County would be looking into proving mobile vaccination sites in the future.
People can make appointments with the following hospital systems right now.
- Advent health Vaccine Website
- (877) 847 8747
- Shots will begin March 2nd at the Hemmingway Building located at 2405 S Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549.
Seton Harker Heights
- Seton Vaccine Website
- (254) 680-6202
- Shots will be available at 850 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548/
Baylor Scott and White
- Scott and White Website. Online applicants may need to download the MyBSWHealth app.
- 1 (844) 279 8222
- Shots will be available by appointment at Baylor Scott & White West Campus 5701 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76502
