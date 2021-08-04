VIDEO: Take a look at the Waco Amazon fulfillment center as it nears completion

The $200 million robotics fulfillment center will bring around 1,000 jobs to the city, making it the fifth largest employer in Waco.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco shared footage of the new Amazon fulfillment center in Waco, showing just how massive the facility is.

The $200 million robotics fulfillment center will bring around 1,000 jobs to the city, making it the fifth largest employer in Waco, the city said. It will also be the fourth Fortune 100 company in the city.

Although the 700,000 square-foot robotics center is nearly complete, the city didn't indicate when exactly the center would open. However, a quick search shows Amazon is already hiring employees for the Waco facility.

Here's a look at the facility: