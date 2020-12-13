Waco-area seventh grader named finalist in statewide essay contest

Callie Clark of China Spring was one of four finalists selected in this year's Save Texas History Essay Contest.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A China Spring seventh grader was been selected as one of four finalists for the 2020 Save Texas History Essay Contest, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Friday.

Callie Clark was one of the finalists for the contest, which is sponsored by the Texas General Land Office's Save Texas History Program. The essay contest asked students to answer the question, “What history in your community is worth saving?”

Clark's essay was "Vitame Vas Na to Westfest" and focused on Westfest and Czech heritage. The seventh-grader will receive a $100 gift card, courtesy of the Sons of the Republic of Texas and Buck Cole along with complimentary items from the Sons of the Republic of Texas and the Texas General Land Office, the release said.

"I am proud of these students for their dedication to preserve their hometown history. Historical preservation starts in the early years of education and these students are setting a remarkable example to their peers on why history is so important,” Commissioner Bush said in the press release.

"I am honored to read these young students’ perspectives and share with the rest of Texas their great work. I commend all finalists and thank all who participated in the contest this year. Sharing my enthusiasm for our state’s history is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as Texas Land Commissioner.”